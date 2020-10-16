Show-stopping recipe videos can enhance your website

Picture it now: A bubbling casserole fresh out of the oven. A bowl of taco dip getting topped with ooey, gooey cheese. Or better yet, a mouthwatering cake finished with perfect, creamy icing.

Family Features’ video team works with a variety of food brands to diligently craft custom recipe videos that not only leave viewers hungry for more but also drive traffic to your website. Using our in-house studio, Web Content Manager Melissa Paine is the talent behind creating these exceptional recipe videos.

“Video is captivating and keeps the end user more engaged within the content page,” Paine said. “Attention spans are getting shorter and shorter, and a lot of people want information quickly. A 60-90 second video accomplishes that.”

In fact, statistics from Impactbnd.com reveal that 75 million people in the United States watch videos online every day.

If you’re looking for Family Features’ free Video Library, visit the editors’ site and explore the Digital Solutions section. Downloadable instructions are available with each video making it easy to add the video(s) to your site. Videos can be used as standalone content or paired with your print edition to drive traffic to your website.

To make it easier for you and your interactive team, the video will be hosted by Family Features. Your web team will only need to add a few lines of code to the site to instantly embed the video. For even more flexibility, you can also customize the width and height to fit within the parameters of your website.

For more information on Family Features’ custom videos, digital content or Content Widgets, contact Media Relations Manager Cindy Long at (913) 563-4752 or clong@familyfeatures.com.

Cindy Long is Family Features’ Media Relations Manager. She works with a network of more than 10,000 editors to help fill the food, lifestyle and home & garden sections of their newspapers, magazines and websites.