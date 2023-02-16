Stay ahead of the game at Vendasta Media Summit 2023

Are you ready to elevate your media game? The Vendasta Media Summit 2023 is just around the corner, taking place on February 16th.

This one-of-a-kind event is designed specifically for news publishers and media professionals, and will feature a lineup of expert speakers sharing their insights on digital trends, revenue generation, and successful digital transformation strategies.

The speaker lineup includes Peter Lamb (Lamb Consulting), Todd Handy (SEBPO), Ross McDuffie (Lee Enterprises), Jamie Cohen (Salem Media), Desiree Kupietz (Vendasta), and many more! You'll have the opportunity to gain cutting-edge insights and take your organization's digital transformation to the next level.

Plus by registering and attending, you’ll enter the chance to receive free giveaways. Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity!

Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, 11 a.m. ET/10 a.m. CT/9 a.m. MT/8 a.m. PT (U.S. and Canada)

Experience it live: https://www.vendasta.com/content-library/webinars/media-summit/