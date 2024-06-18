Winning digital ideas from around the newspaper industry

Get inspired with an in-depth look at winning digital success ideas submitted by local newspapers in Metro's recent Best Digital Content Contest.

This Metro Creative Graphics webinar held June 6, 2024, is focused on the digital features today’s publishers are using to generate revenue and enhance their online value.

Review best practices for using the digital tools that come with a Metro subscription, including social media designs, web ad templates, email marketing and more.

Don’t miss this opportunity to see what’s working across the industry today and enhance your online offerings!

Watch a recording here:

https://mcg.metrocreativeconnection.com/publish/newmcc/tutorials-detail.php?video=217&utm_source=BenchmarkEmail&utm_campaign=Recommended_Webinars_6%2f14%2f24&utm_medium=email