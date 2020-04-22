Stay at Home sponsored ad turns flyer

Jenny Cone Chciuk, publisher of the West Essex Tribune in Livingston, New Jersey, wanted to pass along an idea from a friend that turned into money.

"We got the idea from our bookkeeper's friend who lives in Scotland," Chciuk shared via email. "She sent us a picture of a house ad in her local paper, urging people to stay at home. We stole the idea and made a similar ad, but we sold space at the bottom of the ad to our local PBA (Policemen's Benevolent Association).

"It's designed to be torn out of the paper and hung in a house window — we're hoping to see these pages crop up all over town!"

Chciuk can be reached at tribune.jenny@gmail.com.

Member newspapers are encouraged to share successes and challenges by emailing kate@nna.org or lynne@nna.org. We are in this together.