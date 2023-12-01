Thank you Tonda Rush scholarship fund pledges
Dec 1, 2023
Thank you to those who donated to the Tonda Rush scholarship fund.
- Scott Sibley, Nevada Legal News, Las Vegas, Nevada
- Public Notice Resource Center, Baltimore, Maryland
- Bradley Thompson, Detroit Legal News, Detroit, Michigan
- Matt Walsh, Observer Media Group, Sarasota, Florida
- BridgeTower Media, Greensboro, North Carolina
- Tom Morin, Daily Court Review, Houston, Texas
- Sandy MacFarland, Chicago Law Bulletin, Chicago, Illinois
- John Edgecombe, Edgecombe Publishing, Inc, Geneva, Nebraska
- Michigan Press Association, Lansing, Michigan
- Michigan Press Association Foundation, Lansing, Michigan
- Diane Everson, Edgerton (Wisconsin) Reporter
- Eric Barnes, Daily News Publishing Company, Memphis, Tennessee
- Roy & Jeannine Eaton, Decatur, Texas
- Wisconsin Press Association, Madison, Wisconsin
- Lakeway Publishers, Morristown, Tennessee
- Elizabeth Parker, Whippany, New Jersey
- Julie Maglio, Hernando Sun, Brooksville, Florida
- Robert & Cheryl Williams, Blackshear, Georgia
- Martha Aszkenazy, San Fernando (California) Valley Sun
- Janis Ware, Atlanta Voice, Atlanta, Georgia
- Lynne Lance, Pensacola, Florida
- Patrick Wood, Multi Media Channels, Green Bay, Wisconsin
- Cheryl & Walter Kaechele, Kalamazoo, Michigan
- Steve & Cynthia Haynes, Haynes Publishing, Oberlin, Kansas
- Matt Paxton, The News-Gazette, Lexington, Virginia
To donate, click here.