Thank you Tonda Rush scholarship fund pledges

Dec 1, 2023

“I am thrilled and honored to announce that we have raised over $62,000, Bradley Thompson II, CEO of Detroit Legal News, said. While undoubtedly significant, it’s just a fraction of what you have provided to all of us. I’m looking forward to seeing how you will use these funds to advance journalism.”

Thank you to those who donated to the Tonda Rush scholarship fund

  • Scott Sibley, Nevada Legal News, Las Vegas, Nevada
  • Public Notice Resource Center, Baltimore, Maryland
  • Bradley Thompson, Detroit Legal News, Detroit, Michigan
  • Matt Walsh, Observer Media Group, Sarasota, Florida
  • BridgeTower Media, Greensboro, North Carolina
  • Tom Morin, Daily Court Review, Houston, Texas
  • Sandy MacFarland, Chicago Law Bulletin, Chicago, Illinois
  • John Edgecombe, Edgecombe Publishing, Inc, Geneva, Nebraska
  • Michigan Press Association, Lansing, Michigan
  • Michigan Press Association Foundation, Lansing, Michigan
  • Diane Everson, Edgerton (Wisconsin) Reporter
  • Eric Barnes, Daily News Publishing Company, Memphis, Tennessee
  • Roy & Jeannine Eaton, Decatur, Texas
  • Wisconsin Press Association, Madison, Wisconsin
  • Lakeway Publishers, Morristown, Tennessee
  • Elizabeth Parker, Whippany, New Jersey
  • Julie Maglio, Hernando Sun, Brooksville, Florida
  • Robert & Cheryl Williams, Blackshear, Georgia
  • Martha Aszkenazy, San Fernando (California) Valley Sun
  • Janis Ware, Atlanta Voice, Atlanta, Georgia
  • Lynne Lance, Pensacola, Florida
  • Patrick Wood, Multi Media Channels, Green Bay, Wisconsin
  • Cheryl & Walter Kaechele, Kalamazoo, Michigan
  • Steve & Cynthia Haynes, Haynes Publishing, Oberlin, Kansas
  • Matt Paxton, The News-Gazette, Lexington, Virginia

