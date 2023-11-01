Maglio, Oliver re-elected, Wood appointed

In an annual meeting on Zoom, prior to the 137th Annual Convention & Trade Show in Washington, D.C., NNA Foundation board members Julie Maglio and Kate Oliver were re-elected for two-year terms.

Maglio — editor of the Hernando Sun in Brooksville, Florida — and Oliver — general manager of the Rappahannock Record in Kilmarnock, Virginia — were elected for one-year terms in September of 2022.

NNA Chair John Galer, publisher of The Journal-News in Hillsboro, Illinois, appointed outgoing NNA Foundation Director Patrick Wood, CEO of Multi Media Channels LLC in Green Bay, Wisconsin, to the NNA board of directors for a two-year term.

Wood previously served a one-year term as a director on the NNA Foundation board of directors. He was first elected September 2022.