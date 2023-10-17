'Tis the season for recipe guide revenue

Included in subscriptions, Metro Creative Graphics has added NEW content to start selling around holiday cooking and banking.

"About 81% of adults plan to have a home-cooked holiday dinner this year. Among millennials, 88.9% plan to prepare a holiday dinner, while 87% will bake for the holidays," Metro credits a statista.com statistic that sourced a Nielsen-Vanillas survey.

Metro's print and digital offerings include:

Covers and page designs

Print and web spec ads

Copyright free articles

and unlimited images

Visit Metro Creative Graphics Holiday Advertising Service for more.