TownNews and Evvnt announce strategic technology partnership to launch premium revenue generating events calendars

MOLINE, Illinois — TownNews, the industry-leading digital services provider for local media organizations, announced a strategic technology partnership with Evvnt Inc., an event marketing automation platform, to enhance the events calendar experience for local communities and to bring much-needed revenue opportunities to publishers.

"This partnership gives our local media clients — newspapers, television broadcasters, radio stations, web pure-plays — an exciting new package to offer local event promoters," said Rick Rogers, chief revenue officer at TownNews. "Organizers are always looking for new ways to promote their events to the right people, at the right time. Evvnt integration will reinvigorate our media partners’ calendar offerings with powerful SEO, social media promotion and ticketing, making them the go-to source for event information in their communities."

Evvnt is a dynamic event marketing automation platform which syndicates event content to multiple event listing sites and calendars as a service. The company looks to replace traditional event calendars with a platform dedicated to generating millions of dollars of new advertising revenue for publishers from ticketing, syndication, print, voice, social, and email marketing services, while helping consumers find high quality, local events.

Customers using TownNews' content management platforms for their websites and apps will be able to offer visitors a streamlined event promotion experience via Evvnt that includes five premium products including online calendar placement, distribution of their listing to more than 4,500 sites, and easy social media reposting tracked back to ticketing. Customers will be able to migrate from third party tech solutions and upgrade from their current calendar services with ease.

"We wanted to bring the leading events calendar technology to the leading U.S. media industry CMS and through this technical integration we are delivering value for event consumers and much needed revenue opportunities for publishers," said Richard Green, CEO and founder of Evvnt.com.

"Publishers who have committed to TownNews event calendars will be able to access Evvnt’s platform for listings, featured, syndication, email, SMS, social and paid social, print, TV and radio services uniquely connected to self-service sales funnels and sales CRM. Working with TownNews, Rick and his team to bring this service to market quickly is incredibly exciting for the industry."