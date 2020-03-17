USPS has advised Periodicals permits will not be revoked due to suspension related to coronavirus quarantines
Mar 17, 2020
USPS has advised NNA that Periodicals permits will not be revoked if a newspaper has to suspend a print issue during coronavirus quarantines.
Technically, a change in publication frequency requires a change in the permit. But during this emergency, USPS says a letter to the postmaster of the entry office advising USPS of the newspaper's revised publication plans will be sufficient. The letter should be updated as plans change.
Questions from members may be directed to the NNA Washington Office here: tonda@nna.org.