2025 Year‑in‑Review: UPS savings & impact

Through the NNA UPS® Savings Program, you unlock exclusive discounts, trusted delivery options, and extra protection — all built to maximize your savings and simplify shipping.

The results speak for themselves. In 2025, NNA members saved $16,095.78* on shipping!

Now here’s the breakdown of your 2025 savings and activity for NNA members:

2,365 Number of Shipments*

$51,227.50 Spent on Shipping

$16,095.78 Savings through the UPS Program**

Member-Exclusive Savings Include:

65%* off Domestic Next Day / Deferred

42%* off Ground Commercial / Residential

Up to 65%* off International Imports / Exports

Savings starting at 75%* on LTL Freight shipping services

Learn How You Can Save Today!

If you’re not enrolled yet, now’s the time to start saving. Sign up for a new account or re-enroll to apply your member discounts.

Start Saving: savewithups.com/newspaper

Your Membership Comes with More

As an NNA member, you have access to a variety of exclusive benefits designed to support you year‑round. Visit your personalized benefits portal to discover everything available to you.

Visit Your Benefits Portal Today!

Visit Portal: 1800members.com/nna

TERMS AND CONDITIONS

*Includes UPS Small Pack, UPS Freight, UPS GFP, and UPS SCS shipments for the full 2025 year. Savings calculation is based on discount amounts for service levels when compared to UPS 2025 daily rates.

**Insurance coverage is offered through UPS Capital Insurance Agency, Inc., a licensed insurance producer. If you elect protection for your shipment, it will be insured under a policy of insurance (the “Policy”), but you are not an insured under the Policy. In the event of a loss covered under such Policy, any resulting claim payment will be directed to you as a loss payee. All insurance-related information is provided by UPS Capital and does not in any way alter or amend the terms, conditions, or exclusions of the Policy. Insurance coverage is not available in all jurisdictions or on all shipments. For a detailed explanation of program coverage Click here

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