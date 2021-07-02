Amy Raymond, 1976-2021

Amy Lanee Raymond, who worked at The Oklahoman for more than 20 years, died suddenly on May 9, 2021. She was 45.

Raymond was born March 16, 1976, in Denver. She attended Oklahoma Christian University, where she was editor of The Talon News, graduating in 1997 with a degree in biology.

Soon after graduation she joined the staff at The Oklahoman as a staff writer, working her way up the newsroom ladder as a copy editor, page designer and then as night news editor.

Raymond met her husband, Ken, in the newsroom at The Oklahoman. They were married in 2004.

At The Oklahoman, Amy Raymond helped launch three publishing systems. She was the trainer who guided reporters and editors to understanding the rapidly changing technology. For many years, she helped coordinate The Oklahoman’s long-running Newsroom 101 program in which reporters volunteered their time mentoring area school kids interested in careers in journalism.

She also edited The Oklahoman’s Viva Oklahoma publications. Shortly after arriving at The Oklahoman this year, Executive Editor Ray Rivera promoted Raymond to the role of digital news editor and lead planner, noting her old title did not reflect the entirety of her contributions to print and online news.

Amy Raymond is survived by her husband, Ken; parents Ann I. and William Greene, and sister Ange Liebst.