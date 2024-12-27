Appellate Court Decision Once Again Stays the CTA

NNA Member Alert — December 27, 2024

Contact: Lynne Lance, executive director, lynne@nna.org

A different panel of the Fifth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals has reinstated the injunction against the Corporate Transparency Act (CTA). The “merits panel” reversed an earlier decision by a different group of judges, vacating their order and reinstating the injunction.

The case remains on an expedited appeal, however, and there could be further action in the coming days. For now, however, the requirement to file Beneficial Ownership Information (BOI) reporting is not in force. Stay tuned for further updates.