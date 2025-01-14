Autoblog relaunched by The Arena Group

NEW YORK – On December 30, 2024, The Arena Group announced the relaunch of Autoblog, a leading automotive website with over 20 years of history. The site was acquired by The Arena Group earlier this year and is now under the leadership of newly-appointed Senior Editor, Kyle Edward, a veteran automotive journalist with experience at Men's Journal, Forbes, and Robb Report.

Autoblog is already showing significant growth and renewed engagement with car enthusiasts and buyers.

"Autoblog has been a go-to resource for me and countless others for years," said Edward. "It's a privilege to lead this iconic brand into its next chapter, building on its legacy of insightful reviews, breaking news, and unique commerce deals while expanding its reach and modernizing its approach."

Since The Arena Group's acquisition, Autoblog has experienced a surge in traffic, with a more than 120% increase in users and page views between September and November 2024. Notably, user engagement is exceptionally high.

"We are committed to investing in Autoblog and building on its already strong foundation," said Arena Group CEO, Sara Silverstein. "Our success with brands like Men's Journal, Parade, Athlon Sports, Surfer, and Powder demonstrates our ability to revitalize and grow established media properties. In 2025, we plan to further enhance Autoblog with expanded video content and a relaunch of the Autoblog YouTube channel."

AUDIENCE DEMOGRAPHICS AND INTERESTS

More than 80% of Autoblog's audience is based in North America. Readers are not only passionate about cars, but are also demonstrating strong interest in related categories including finance/investing, real estate and technology. This demographic makes Autoblog a valuable outlet for advertisers and content partners.

"Our audience is diverse, from die-hard enthusiasts to everyday drivers researching their next purchase," Edward explained. "We cater to anyone passionate about car culture or looking for reliable automotive information."

Autoblog has added a number of seasoned journalists to the team. To check out the site, click here.

ABOUT

The Arena Group (NYSE American: AREN) is an innovative technology platform and media company with a proven, cutting-edge playbook that transforms media brands. Arena’s unified technology platform empowers creators and publishers with tools to publish and monetize their content, while also leveraging quality journalism of anchor brands like TheStreet, Parade, Men’s Journal and Athlon Sports to build their businesses. The company aggregates content across a diverse portfolio of brands, reaching over 100 million users monthly. Visit us at thearenagroup.net and discover how we are revolutionizing the world of digital media.