Bay Area parent acquired by ﻿ParentCo LLC

SAN FRANCISCO – ParentCo LLC announced today that it has acquired the Bay Area Parent media properties from Dominion Enterprises of Norfolk, Virginia. Bay Area Parent magazine includes both electronic and print editions, an extensive network of electronic newsletters and the BayAreaParent.com web site.



Founded in 1983 and owned by Dominion Enterprises since 2000, Bay Area Parent is the greater San Francisco Bay Area’s premiere parenting magazine and family-focused digital marketing company.



Dirks, Van Essen & April, a media merger and acquisition firm based in Santa Fe, New Mexico, through its subsidiary, CAL DVM, represented Dominion Enterprises in the transaction. No terms of the transaction were announced.



ParentCo LLC is an affiliate of the Silicon Valley-based Weeklys publishing group, which publishes 14 weeklies in Northern California in addition to producing consumer magazines, events and digital titles. Since 2020, Weeklys has acquired the East Bay Express, the Press Banner in Santa Cruz County and the Healdsburg Tribune while launching East Bay magazine and the Los Gatan in Los Gatos, California.



"We look forward to celebrating Bay Area Parent’s four decades of publishing next year," said Weeklys CEO and ParentCo principal Dan Pulcrano. "We were impressed with their well-developed digital marketing initiatives, which complement our own efforts to help local companies prosper amidst a landscape of accelerating change."