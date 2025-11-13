Beyond the Ad Buy: Monetize Your Client Relationship by Building Their Digital Home

Metro's cmsbot platform allows you to instantly transition from an ad vendor to a full-service Digital Marketing Agency. By easily building and hosting the client's "Digital Home" (website), you establish the foundational service needed to acquire new clients while securing a relationship for long-term retention. This strategic shift unlocks a sticky, recurring revenue stream and empowers you to monetize continuous communication and support year-round.

See how The Valley Breeze is rapidly building a successful digital marketing business using Metro's cmsbot.

"I was really impressed by how easy and quick it was to build a website," Jess Degrange, The Valley Breeze, said. "We love it so far and our clients do, too!"

Degrange loves the quick turnaround, ease of use and modern design – as well as the low cost that makes cmsbot sites appealing to local businesses, while still empowering The Valley Breeze to make a substantial profit.

• They’re building ready-to-present, fully functional websites in 15 minutes with cmsbot.

• They’re already achieving a close rate of more than 15% on spec sites, and growing!

This Quick Recording Outlines Their Success Formula: Watch Now