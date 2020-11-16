Bluefin Technology Partners powers the Douglas Budget for self-service advertising and digital classified marketplace

ANDOVER, Massachusetts — Bluefin Technology Partners LLC, a leading provider of print and digital advertising solutions for the publishing industry, today announced that the Douglas Budget, of Douglas, Wyoming has deployed the company’s premier offerings for increasing advertising revenue and enhancing online readership content.

The web-hosted solution includes Bluefin Place Ad, allowing advertisers to place classified ads in multiple print and online publications, all from a single user experience available 24/7. Powerful upsell features help drive advertising revenue by giving advertisers tools to make ads stand out.

The Douglas Budget also rolled out Bluefin Marketplace to host online classified listings, providing a user-friendly environment for relevant and vetted advertisements.

In addition to generating incremental advertising revenue, Marketplace offers a source of relevant reader content that enhance print and digital products.

“We were immediately impressed with Bluefin’s publisher-centric focus to assist us in providing a great digital classifieds offering,” Douglas Budget Publisher Matt Adelman, president of the National Newspaper Association Foundation, said. “This will help us grow our advertising, reduce operating costs, giving our advertisers and readers a great user experience”.

“We are delighted to add the Douglas Budget to Bluefin publishing client family,” Rich Grover, general partner and founder of Bluefin Technology Partners, said. “Their selection of Bluefin further reinforces our commitment to provide solutions that scale from single regional community titles, to large major-metro publishing groups. With Bluefin Technology Partners, it’s not just about providing great self-service tools for creating and publishing print and digital ads, but rather giving publishers the best platform to empower advertisers and engage local consumers.”

About the Douglas Budget

The nationally award-winning Douglas Budget was founded in 1886 by legendary newspaperman Bill Barlow. It and its sister publication, the Glenrock Independent, are currently published by Douglas Budget LP, a partnership of Sage Publishing and Matt Adelman.

About Bluefin Technology Partners LLC

Founded in January of 2005 by senior executives servicing media companies in the United States, Canada, and South Africa, Bluefin Technology Partners LLC is an innovative solutions provider to the newspaper publishing industry. Its flagship offerings, Bluefin Place Ad and Bluefin Marketplace – incorporate powerful features in a single platform to create the best ecommerce portal available for local advertisers and readers.