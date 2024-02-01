Brokers report their 2023 publication sales
ALABAMA
- CHATOM — On Aug. 1, 2023, Willie Gray sold The Washington County News to Deep South Media Group LLC. Lewis Floyd of Business Valuation Consulting brokered the sale.
- CITRONELLE — On Aug. 1, 2023, Willie Gray sold The Call News to Deep South Media Group LLC. Lewis Floyd of Business Valuation Consulting brokered the sale.
- GROVE HILL — On Aug. 1, 2023, Jim Cox sold The Clarke County Democrat to Deep South Media Group LLC. Lewis Floyd of Business Valuation Consulting brokered the sale.
- JACKSON — On Aug. 1, 2023, Jim Cox sold The South Alabamian to Deep South Media Group LLC. Lewis Floyd of Business Valuation Consulting brokered the sale.
- MOBILE — On Aug. 1, 2023, Willie Gray sold The Mobile Record to Deep South Media Group LLC. Lewis Floyd of Business Valuation Consulting brokered the sale.
- THOMASVILLE — On Aug. 1, 2023, Jim Cox sold The Thomasville Times to Deep South Media Group LLC. Lewis Floyd of Business Valuation Consulting brokered the sale.
ARIZONA
- FLAGSTAFF — On Sept. 25, 2023, Lee Enterprises sold Arizona Daily Sun to Wick Communications. Dirks, Van Essen & April represented Lee Enterprises in the transaction.
CONNECTICUT
- MERIDEN, BERLIN, CHESHIRE, NORTH HAVEN, SOUTHINGTON and PLAINVILLE — On Dec. 29, 2023, the White family/Record-Journal Publishing Company sold Meriden Record-Journal, The Post, the Berlin Citizen, the Cheshire Citizen, the North Haven Citizen, the Southington/Plainville Citizen, Town Times, and the Cheshire Herald to Hearst Connecticut Media Group. Dirks, Van Essen & April represented the White family in the transaction.
FLORIDA
- FORT MYERS — On Jan. 20, 2023, Dr. Barry Levin sold Florida Healthcare News (24 newspapers) to Hoffmann Florida Media Group LLC. Kamen & Co Group Services LLC (New York) brokered the sale.
ILLINIOIS
- BEARDSTOWN — On May 30, 2023, Delphos Herald Inc./the Cohen family sold The Cass County Star-Gazette to CherryRoad Media. Dirks, Van Essen & April represented Delphos Herald Inc. in the transaction.
- CARBONDALE — On Dec. 11, 2023, Lee Enterprises sold The Southern Illinoisan newspaper to Paxton Media Group. Dirks, Van Essen & April represented Delphos Herald Inc. in the transaction.
INDIANA
- LAWRENCEBURG, AURORA and RISING SUN — On Aug. 30, 2023, the Cohen family/Delphos Herald Inc. sold The Lawrenceburg Register to CherryRoad Media. Dirks, Van Essen & April represented Delphos Herald Inc. in the transaction.
IOWA
- IOWA CITY — On March 2, 2023, Lynn Telleen sold The Draft Horse Journal to Little Village LLC of Iowa. Kamen & Co Group Services LLC (New York) brokered the sale.
KANSAS
- HIAWATHA, ATCHISON and PAOLA — On Aug, 4, 2023, News-Press & Gazette Co./The Bradley family sold the following publications to CherryRoad Media: the Hiawatha World, Atchison Globe, and Miami County Republic. Dirks, Van Essen & April represented News-Press & Gazette Co. in the transaction.
- PARSONS and CHANUTE — On April 1, 2023, Kansas Newspapers sold the Parsons Sun and Chanute Tribune to Montgomery Media, owned by Scott Wesner and Scott Wood. Dirks, Van Essen & April represented Kansas Newspapers in the transaction.
KENTUCKY
- COLUMBIA — On May 1, 2023, Lewis Floyd of Business Valuation Consulting provided a valuation for possible purchase of Farmland Publications to Sharon Burton.
MICHIGAN
- IRON RIVER — On April 15, 2023, Delphos Herald, Inc./the Cohen family sold the Iron County Reporter and The Reporter Shoppers’ Guide to Multi Media Channels/the Wood family. Dirks, Van Essen & April represented Delphos Herald Inc. in the transaction.
MISSOURI
- FESTUS — On June 1, 2023, Lewis Floyd of Business Valuation Consulting provided a valuation of Leader Publications for Peggy Scott for a possible buyout.
- LIBERTY — On Aug, 4, 2023, News-Press & Gazette Co./the Bradley family sold Green Acres and the Liberty Courier-Tribune to CherryRoad Media. Dirks, Van Essen & April represented News-Press & Gazette Co. in the transaction.
NEW MEXICO
- ARTESIA — On Feb. 2, 2023, the Green family sold the Artesia Daily Press to El Rito Media LLC. Dirks, Van Essen & April represented El Rito Media LLC in the transaction.
NEW YORK
- BATAVIA, GENESEO and OSWEGO — On March 24, 2023, the Johnson family of Johnson Newspaper Corporation sold the following publications to Sample News Group: The Batavia Daily News, Livingston County News, Oswego County News, and the Oswego Shopper. Dirks, Van Essen & April represented Johnson Newspaper Corporation in the transaction.
OHIO
- DELPHOS, VAN WERT, OTTAWA, PAULDING, ADA, COLUMBUS GROVE and WOODSFIELD — On Aug. 30, 2023, the Cohen family/Delphos Herald Inc. sold the following publications to CherryRoad Media: Delphos Herald, Van Wert Times Bulletin, the Putnam County Sentinel, the Paulding Progress, the Ada Herald, the Putnam County Vidette, and the Monroe County Beacon. Dirks, Van Essen & April represented Delphos Herald Inc. in the transaction.
PENNSYLVANIA
- SCRANTON, WILKES-BARRE, HAZLETON, POTTSVILLE and TUNKHANNOCK — On Aug. 31, 2023, Times-Shamrock Communications/the Lynett and Haggerty families sold the following publications to MediaNews Group: The Scranton Times-Tribune, The Wilkes-Barre Citizens’ Voice, The Pottsville Republican Herald, The Hazleton Standard Speaker, Wyoming County Press Examiner, NEPA Business Journal, The Valley Advantage, and Working Class. Dirks, Van Essen & April represented Times-Shamrock Communications in the transaction.
SOUTH CAROLINA
- BLUFFTON and HILTON HEAD — On Sept. 6, 2023, Lowcountry Local Media sold The Bluffton Sun and Hilton Head Sun to Beaufort Media Group, which is owned by Jack and Kyle Osteen and Vince Johnson. Dirks, Van Essen & April represented Lowcountry Local Media in the transaction.
WISCONSIN
- EAGLE RIVER and WAUTOMA — On April 15, 2023, Delphos Herald, Inc./the Cohen family sold the following publications to Multi Media Channels/the Wood family: The Vilas County News Review, The Three Lakes News, The Northwoods Trader, The Central Wisconsin Resorter, and the Waushara Argus. Dirks, Van Essen & April represented Delphos Herald Inc. in the transaction.
