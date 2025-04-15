Celebrate World Press Freedom Day May 3!

The freedom to report facts. The freedom to publish opinions. The United Nations has established May 3 each year to celebrate the fundamental principles of press freedom, evaluate press freedom around the world, defend the independence of media, and honor journalists who have died in service of their profession.*

Kid Scoop honors World Press Freedom Day with this young-reader introduction to Facts and Opinions.

This fun Kid Scoop page has a serious purpose: gaining skill in detecting bias and inaccuracy. Even elementary-school youngsters don’t want to be hoodwinked. They have an innate sense of fair play. Show this page to organizations and businesses that help children and families develop a sense of fairness. Service clubs such as Rotary International, the Lions, Kiwanis, and Chamber of Commerce align with the values of honesty and truthfulness in life and reportage. They are likely sponsors for Kid Scoop on World Press Freedom Day and the many celebrations of patriotic events throughout the year.

Did you spot the “Standards Links” on this page? These are required skills teachers focus on at school. Yes, Facts and Opinions are important lessons in the classroom and for homework. Connect Kid Scoop with your local schools.

Interested in making a tighter connection with educators in your town? The Kid Scoop Newspaper in Education (NIE) Construction Kit is yours as a Kid Scoop subscriber, along with assistance from our sponsorships professional, Dan “Newsman” Dalton. Reach out to him at 909-793-9890 or patiodan@kidscoop.com.

*World Press Freedom Day 2025