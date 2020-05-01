Daniel Hamrick

With a heavy heart, Mark Hamrick announced the death of his father, Daniel Hamrick, early April after a long illness at age 83.

He had been hospitalized since December in the Cleveland, Ohio, area.

A journalist, newspaper editor, publisher and owner mostly in Coffeyville, Kansas, he also worked for 11 years for The Associated Press in multiple bureaus, as well as the New York broadcast desk in the early ‘60s.

He was married to the late Judy Harmrick for more than two decades. His son, Craig, preceded him in death in 2006.

Hamrick lived with his sister in Akron, Ohio, in recent years.

Daniel said, “He will be greatly missed. Nevertheless, it is a blessing that his great suffering from illness is over. I was fortunate to be able to visit him before the outbreak limited travel and access to those hospitalized. We spoke on the phone almost every day these past several months.”

Daniel’s passions included researching genealogy, cooking and following West Virginia University sports.

His life will be celebrated by the family at a future date.

Condolences may be sent to Mark at Mark.Hamrick@bankrate.com.