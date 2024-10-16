Sales Idea of the Week: Run this sponsor-ready activity placemat

Oct 16, 2024

Run this sponsor-ready activity placemat in your paper for readers to copy and use at their Thanksgiving tables or generate a QR code to direct them to the download.

You can also offer the file or prints to local restaurants, giving sponsor-advertisers an extra helping of exposure!

YES, IT’S ALL INCLUDED IN YOUR CURRENT SUBSCRIPTION!

Thanksgiving Activity Placemat & more ready-to-serve promotions (click here): 

  • Print & Digital Ad Templates
  • Games, Puzzles & Coloring
  • Social Media Designs
  • Section Covers
  • Pages
  • Images
  • Headings
  • Marketing Support

Pro tips: Click the W beneath any print ad thumbnail, then scroll down to access companion web ads. Search for Coloring Panels using that Image Type pulldown.