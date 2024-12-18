Don't miss out on the 'EARLY BIRD' INCENTIVE

Enter at least one entry to the contest by March 31, 2025, to qualify for the early bird drawing of a chance to win ONE free registration and award ceremony ticket to the Annual Convention & Trade Show in Minneapolis, Minnesota, valued at more than $400.

Get started at https://newspapercontest.com/Contests/NationalNewspaperAssociationFoundation.aspx

The 139th Annual Convention & Trade Show is scheduled for Oct. 9-10, 2025.

Each newspaper will earn one chance to win, regardless of the number of entries submitted. (See Rules for complete info.)

Reminder: Even if you registered for the contest last year, you will need to register again for the 2025 contest. Associate code is NNAF25.

The Newspaper In Education Contest is included in the BNC.

Questions or concerns about the contest, contact Kate Decker at kate@nna.org or Lynne Lance at lynne@nna.org.