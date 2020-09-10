“Giving Thanks” helps local newspapers support critical advertiser and community connections

NEW YORK, New York — Metro Creative Graphics has released an all-new “Giving Thanks” program ahead of the holiday season, developed to bring communities together and help small businesses say thanks at a time when local engagement is vitally important. This program gives newspapers a fresh tool kit for helping advertisers and readers to express gratitude for neighbors, friends, customers and those on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

A complete local market event planner, the “Giving Thanks” program features dozens of gratitude-focused images, headings, greeting ads, multi-sponsor layouts, sponsored coloring pages, lawn sign designs and window posters for showcasing community support from residents and businesses. It also includes special section cover designs and promotional ads. All materials can be viewed and downloaded directly from the "Giving Thanks" SearchBook at MetroCreativeConnection.com.

“The ‘Giving Thanks’ program is Metro's latest effort to help newspaper publishers navigate the unprecedented challenges their communities and local advertisers face today. Supporting the local newspaper’s central role as a trusted community resource and partner throughout the coronavirus pandemic has been an ongoing focus for Metro. In addition to ‘Giving Thanks’ materials, Metro's Creative and Editorial Libraries offer subscribers an extensive collection of support-focused images, page layouts, editorial features, ads and developments to help meet community and advertiser needs through every phase of recovery and reopening,” explains Robert Zimmerman, president and CEO for Metro.

The “Giving Thanks” program is included as a special bonus to Metro’s 2020 Holiday Advertising Service (HAS), which provides over 1,500 all-new images and greeting layouts for Thanksgiving, Christmas and the New Year, as well as Chanukah and Kwanzaa. HAS also includes four holiday-themed special sections; online access to MiAD® Wizard, Metro’s exclusive ad personalization tool; and an archive of more than 10,000 holiday greeting ads and images.

Metro’s “Giving Thanks” program is available to all news media publications. For more information, call 800.223.1600 or email service@metro-email.com.