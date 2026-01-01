How to Build an Audience That Search Can't Take Away

Join NNA and The Lenfest Institute for a Zoom webinar on Friday, Oct. 9, at 12 p.m. ET/11 a.m. CT

Recent changes in how search platforms surface and summarize information are accelerating a shift many local newsrooms are already feeling: search traffic is becoming harder to predict and less likely to convert into loyal readers. This session focuses on how publishers and editors can respond by building audience relationships that are more durable, more valuable, and more within their control.

Drawing on early signals and patterns from newsrooms navigating search volatility, the session explores practical ways to rebalance audience strategy without abandoning search, and how to prioritize efforts that support engagement, revenue, and long-term sustainability, even with limited staff capacity.

Attendees will walk away with:

A clearer understanding of how recent search changes are affecting local news audiences

Practical ways to reduce overreliance on search without overhauling existing workflows

Signals that indicate whether an audience strategy is resilient or vulnerable

Guidance on where to focus limited time and resources for lasting impact

Free to NNA member newspapers; open to nonmembers for a fee

Register here: https://nna.formstack.com/forms/lenfest_building_audience