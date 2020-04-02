How to manage your local news business in the face of a pandemic

Many local newsrooms are in the thick of reporting on COVID-19 and have very little time to think about the financial sustainability of their businesses. That's why LION Publishers has teamed up with media consultants Tim Griggs and Ryan Tuck to design a 60-minute Zoom call on short and long-term preparations to protect your business and revenue strategies, inspired by your peers, that capitalize on increased audience engagement. On Friday, April 3 at 1 p.m. EST, LION Publishers will host this free webinar geared toward small, local newsrooms building digital businesses. RSVP here.

Thanks to sponsor Web Publisher PRO.