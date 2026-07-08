Invitation to join broad mailing industry letter to HSGAC and plan for August Congressional recess

NNA industry alert — July 8, 2026

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Contact: Lynne Lance, lynne@nna.org

The Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee (HSGAC) hearing on USPS reform fell short of expectations for those hoping to see a serious discussion about the future of the nation's mail system. While committee members raised legitimate concerns about USPS finances and service performance, much of the hearing focused on symptoms rather than the underlying structural challenges facing the Postal Service.

A letter to the HSGAC on behalf of USPS customers is now being circulated with the goal of securing signatures from as many individual mailers as possible. It is important that the committee and its leadership understand the breadth of the USPS customer base and the critical role reliable mail service plays for businesses and communities across the country. We believe this letter will help deliver that message, and we encourage all NNA members to add their business names in support. You can do so quickly by visiting the link here.

NNA remains committed to working with Congress, USPS leadership, and regulators to advance practical solutions that protect the nation's mail system and the communities it serves. Community newspapers depend on a Postal Service that provides reliable delivery at affordable rates, and Americans deserve a system that is accountable, accessible, and financially sustainable.

We also encourage newspaper editors to request editorial board meetings with their U.S. Senators during the August Congressional recess to discuss the future of the Postal Service. Topics may include the importance of Universal Service, mail delivery performance, and the need for meaningful oversight by the Postal Regulatory Commission (PRC). These conversations are particularly timely given USPS's recent request for significant financial relief from Congress and its ongoing financial challenges, which have been temporarily eased by suspending pension contributions for current and future retirees.

At the same time, USPS leadership and some members of the HSGAC majority have discussed proposals that could reduce delivery frequency, close post offices, and limit service in rural communities. NNA believes USPS has a cost problem — not a revenue problem — and that any financial assistance from Congress should be accompanied by stronger regulatory oversight by the PRC.

Meeting with Senators while they are home during the August recess is an excellent opportunity to learn where they stand on these important issues and encourage them to support a Postal Service that remains accountable, affordable, and accessible.

If you would like assistance requesting or preparing for an editorial board meeting, please contact Lisa McGraw at lisa@nna.org.

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