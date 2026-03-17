Kevin Kamen assists FORBES with valuing media tycoons for the World’s Billionaires List – The Richest in 2026

UNIONDALE, New York — Kevin Kamen, founder and CEO of Kamen & Co Group Services LLC — a boutique multi-media appraisal, brokerage and accounting firm in business 47 years, based in Uniondale, Long Island, New York — has been acknowledged in the March 2026 issue of Forbes for his valuable contributions in assisting its wealth reporters with financially valuing several media tycoons for the annual 2026 World’s Billionaires Listing.

For the past 13 years, Kamen has also assisted Forbes with financially valuing media billionaires for its popular Forbes 400 Richest Americans Listing. That list, published every October, highlights American citizens who own assets in the U.S., ranked by net worth.