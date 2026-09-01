Meet NNA Allied Member recruitlayer

recruitlayer is a hiring platform built to help newspapers, media companies and other organizations connect local businesses with qualified candidates more effectively.

Founded by Michael Dawes, who has more than 20 years in the recruitment space, recruitlayer combines recruitment technology, job distribution and candidate management tools in one streamlined platform. Its products are designed to make it easier for media companies to post jobs for their customers, expand their reach, manage applicants and provide employers with measurable results.

The platform offers flexible recruitment solutions that can be tailored to the needs of each partner and its local market. Key capabilities include:

Broad job distribution across relevant recruitment channels

Centralized candidate and applicant management

Tools for evaluating candidate quality and fit

Clear reporting on clicks, applications and placement performance

Flexible products for different hiring needs and budgets

A simple, efficient experience for employers and sales reps

AI tools for both employers and sales reps

The Leads Program for sales rep to generate new business

Dawes created recruitlayer with a focus on helping media organizations strengthen their recruitment businesses while providing better service to local employers. He works closely with partners to understand their goals, identify opportunities and develop practical solutions that support long-term growth.

By combining personal service with modern recruitment technology, recruitlayer helps its partners compete more effectively, improve hiring outcomes and build stronger relationships with the businesses and communities they serve.