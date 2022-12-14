Metro releases themed special sections for First-Quarter 2023
Dec 14, 2022
Expand your print and digital ad sales with an easy-to-use, coordinated sections program!
SPECIAL OFFER
Choose a free mini section when you purchase any full-size Metro section: In the Classroom • Be My Valentine • Local Fix It
To claim this offer or get additional per-section and subscription pricing, email service@metro-email.com and use the subject "Free Mini Section Inquiry."
PRINT THEMED SPECIAL SECTIONS (TSS)
Amp up ad sales revenue while minimizing production time with fully written and designed, presentation-ready special sections with ready-to-sell ad spots in place!
- 37 available themes, available in both tab and magazine sizes
- InDesign® and Quark® formats both available
- Sales sheet layouts and promotional ads also included
- Fully editable to match your legacy titles or tailor to your market
- 100% unsponsored content, no “advertorial"
- Copyright-free articles for you to edit any way you like
- Available for purchase by subscription or individually
- Easy to edit for native advertising usage
COORDINATED WEBSITES AND ONLINE DIRECTORIES
Cost-effectively grow digital revenue with mobile-responsive themed sites and directories that are ready to sell and present live on your site, no HTML knowledge needed!
- 37 available themes to match all print Themed Special Section titles
- Connect advertisers with niche audiences, build SEO and increase traffic to your website
- Can be co-branded with your logo or information and customized with local content
- User-friendly content management system (CMS) lets you go live and start selling on day one
- Photo and video galleries, social sharing, mapping and more features
- Pricing from only $50 per month