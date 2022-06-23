Understanding Periodicals Session III: Things You Forgot — Or Maybe Never Knew — About Periodicals
Jun 23, 2022
This Zoom session will cover some fundamentals that are baked into most newspapers’ Periodical usage. But why are they there and how do we use them?
Thursday, June 23, 4 p.m. ET/3 p.m. CT/2 p.m. MT/1 p.m. PT
Covered in this session:
- The Private Express Statutes and the Mailbox Rule — How They Affect Newspapers
- How to Tell an Edition from an Issue. And an Issue from a Separate Publication
- Why you sometimes need one and not the other Advertising in the Mail
- Inserts
- Repositionable Notes
- Envelopes
- Ride-Alongs
- And other interesting aspects of being a Periodicals Mailer
Register here: https://nna.formstack.com/forms/understanding_periodicals_session3