Newspaper professionals earn Max Heath Postal Institute™ Periodicals certification

Newspaper professionals attended hours of Periodicals training with the NNA Postal Team and hosts, tested their knowledge and earned Bronze and Silver certifications:

Deannie Baxter, Interlink, Berrien Springs, Michigan

Hillary Carroll, Requester Pro LLC, Orland Park, Illinois

Matthew Chuah, Interlink, Berrien Springs, Michigan

Maria Hedetniemi-Martello, Southside Sentinel, Urbanna Virginia

Lindsay Nicoletti, Colorado Community Media, Englewood, Colorado

Tom Taylor, The Times-Independent, Moab, Utah

Bronze certification included lessons: 1. Overview, 2. Basic Qualifications and Research, 3. Things you Never Knew; Silver certification included the first three programs plus: 4. The Privileges; Gold certification will be earned by those enrolled after: the above, plus: 5. Everything Mail Entry (August 10); Platinum Certification will be earned by those enrolled after: the above, plus: 7. Postal Policy - Why it works the way it does (October 26, 3 p.m. ET/2 p.m. CT).