Newspapers participating in Mediabids’ performance-based print advertising program generate record revenue in August 2020

For over a decade, MediaBids has been driving print advertising revenue to newspaper publishers through its unique performance-based print advertising program.

Every time a reader makes a qualified phone call, online inquiry or purchase in response to a print ad placed on behalf one of MediaBids’ impressive roster of direct-response advertisers, the publication driving the response earns revenue.

To date, August of 2020 has been the program’s most successful month ever, generating hundreds of thousands of ad dollars for newspapers large and small across the country. A daily newspaper in New York earned $40K during this record-breaking month from running a wide array MediaBids’ ads that were a perfect fit for their readership.

“MediaBids’ print ads have been a lucrative tool for our publication month-after-month," Janelle Anderson, Wisconsin Community Papers, said. "The revenue has been substantial and is increasing over time; 2020 has been a tough year in many respects, but MediaBids’ ads have been a bright spot. We can always count on receiving classified liner ads from top national brands, right when we need them. It’s easy to participate, and the team is great to work with.”

“We have always believed in the power of newspapers and appreciate the crucial role they play in society – perhaps now more than ever before," MediaBids Inc President Jedd Gould said. "We are proud to be an ally of the publishing industry and continue to strive to drive as much revenue as possible to print media brands to support their journalistic efforts.”

Newspapers can create a free profile on the MediaBids’ website to view a full list of available advertisers and payout information. Each ad has a unique phone number or URL that tracks response specifically to each publisher, and earnings are paid out monthly. There is no cost for newspapers or magazines to use MediaBids.

MediaBids brings together newspapers and large consumer brands to leverage the power of print advertising to generate new customers for clients and additional revenue for publications. For more information, contact MediaBids at 800-545-1135 or visit www.mediabids.com.