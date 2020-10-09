NNA Issue Brief: PPP loans under $50K get simplified forgiveness process

Just as some people are tiring of taking precautions against the novel coronavirus, helping it spread, I'm sure some newsrooms are tiring of covering it. And that helps it spread, too, by making it seem less of a threat and discouraging precautions.

And I fear that some newsrooms aren't just tired of covering the pandemic but have scaled back their coverage because of objections from people who think the pandemic is overblown or even a hoax.

Let me be quick to say that I haven't seen such a trend in the newspapers I read regularly, but I tend to read high-quality newspapers, so that's not probative evidence.

What I do know is that news organizations all over the country are getting pushback.

