NNA Issue Brief ⁠— SBA releases identities of borrowers of more than $150,000 in Paycheck Protection Program

The Small Business Administration and Department of Treasury today released the identities of loan recipients under the Paycheck Protection Program that received more than $150,000 in loans.



Newsrooms interested in looking into data may access the information by state here:



https://home.treasury.gov/policy-issues/cares-act/assistance-for-small-businesses/sba-paycheck-protection-program-loan-level-data

Please note: If you view the information broken down into individual Excel/ .csv files per state, you have scrolled down too far down. This information is for loans under $150k and is not complete ⁠— business name is missing. The first /top link is all loans over $150k where business names are specified (not broken down by state, but all listed in the ONE .csv). You can sort by state. Further down, loans under $150k are listed without specifics, broken out by state in multiple .csv files. Email Kate Richardson with any questions.