NNA MEMBER ALERT: Monitor ad copy for the Sunday 'Big Game'

NNA members are reminded to be on alert for uses of the term “Super Bowl®” in copy this week.

The term is owned by the National Football League, which is zealous in protecting its trademark. It may not be used in promotional or advertising copy without written consent of the NFL. Advertisers who wish to run promotional copy around the Sunday game must use less direct references like the “Big Game.” Liability for violations can accrue both to the newspaper and to the advertiser.

It is OK to use Super Bowl® in news stories where there is no better term to describe it, but the name should have the ® attached.