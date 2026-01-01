NNA Postal Team meets with PMG David Steiner

The NNA Postal Team met with USPS Postmaster General David Steiner at USPS headquarters in Washington, D.C., on Dec. 8.

Pictured left to right: Steve Monteith, USPS chief customer & marketing officer and executive vice president; NNA Director of Public Policy Lisa McGraw, NNA Treasurer Jeremy Gulban, CEO, CherryRoad Technologies; Interlink CEO Brad Hill, Steiner, NNA Executive Director Lynne Lance, NNA Postal Chair Matt Paxton, publisher, The News-Gazette, Lexington, Virginia; and NNA consultant Rafe Morrissey, Morrissey Strategic Partners.

