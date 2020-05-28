NNA welcomes 33 new members this year

Kate Richardson

May 28, 2020

NNA members at the Franklin (Tennessee) Theatre as part of NNA s 130th Annual Convention & Trade Show in the fall of 2016.

The National Newspaper Association's mission is to protect, promote and enhance America’s community newspapers. Today, NNA’s 1,800+ members make it the largest national newspaper association. NNA has welcomed 33 members since the start of 2020.

  • 360 Media Alliance, of Muskogee, Oklahoma
  • Amityville (New York) Record
  • Atlanta (Georgia) Jewish Times
  • The Babylon Beacon of Amityville, New York
  • The Bolivar Bullet, of Cleveland, Mississippi
  • Casper (Wyoming) Star-Tribune
  • The Choctaw Sun-Advocate, Gilbertown, Alabama
  • The Chronicle, Hawthorne, Florida
  • Clayton County Press Journal of Strawberry Point, Iowa
  • Creative Circle Media Solutions of East Providence, Rhode Island
  • Focus Daily News of Desoto, Texas
  • Fourth Estate News Bureau LLC of Colorado Springs, Colorado
  • The Freeman`s Journal of Cooperstown, New York
  • Front Door Homes of Fairfield, Pennsylvania
  • Guernsey Gazette of Torrington, Wyoming
  • Healthy Living News of Perrysburg, Ohio
  • Jim Hogg County Enterprise of Hebbronville, Texas
  • Kid Scoop of Sonoma, California
  • Lander (Wyoming) Journal
  • Lingle Guide of Torrington, Wyoming
  • Lusk Herald of Torrington, Wyoming
  • Manchester (Massachusetts) Cricket
  • Massapequa Post of Amityville, New York
  • Moorcroft (Wyoming) Leader
  • Morgan County Herald, McConnelsville, Ohio
  • Ojai (California) Valley News
  • Pinedale Roundup of Evanston, Wyoming
  • Platte County Record-Times of Torrington, Wyoming
  • Sublette Examiner of Evanston, Wyoming
  • Sundance (Wyoming) Times
  • Susquehanna Polling and Research of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
  • Weston County Gazette of Upton, Wyoming
  • Wyoming Pioneer of Sundance, Wyoming