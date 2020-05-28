NNA welcomes 33 new members this year
Kate Richardson
May 28, 2020
The National Newspaper Association's mission is to protect, promote and enhance America’s community newspapers. Today, NNA’s 1,800+ members make it the largest national newspaper association. NNA has welcomed 33 members since the start of 2020.
- 360 Media Alliance, of Muskogee, Oklahoma
- Amityville (New York) Record
- Atlanta (Georgia) Jewish Times
- The Babylon Beacon of Amityville, New York
- The Bolivar Bullet, of Cleveland, Mississippi
- Casper (Wyoming) Star-Tribune
- The Choctaw Sun-Advocate, Gilbertown, Alabama
- The Chronicle, Hawthorne, Florida
- Clayton County Press Journal of Strawberry Point, Iowa
- Creative Circle Media Solutions of East Providence, Rhode Island
- Focus Daily News of Desoto, Texas
- Fourth Estate News Bureau LLC of Colorado Springs, Colorado
- The Freeman`s Journal of Cooperstown, New York
- Front Door Homes of Fairfield, Pennsylvania
- Guernsey Gazette of Torrington, Wyoming
- Healthy Living News of Perrysburg, Ohio
- Jim Hogg County Enterprise of Hebbronville, Texas
- Kid Scoop of Sonoma, California
- Lander (Wyoming) Journal
- Lingle Guide of Torrington, Wyoming
- Lusk Herald of Torrington, Wyoming
- Manchester (Massachusetts) Cricket
- Massapequa Post of Amityville, New York
- Moorcroft (Wyoming) Leader
- Morgan County Herald, McConnelsville, Ohio
- Ojai (California) Valley News
- Pinedale Roundup of Evanston, Wyoming
- Platte County Record-Times of Torrington, Wyoming
- Sublette Examiner of Evanston, Wyoming
- Sundance (Wyoming) Times
- Susquehanna Polling and Research of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
- Weston County Gazette of Upton, Wyoming
- Wyoming Pioneer of Sundance, Wyoming