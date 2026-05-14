Over 1,000 new magazines, newspapers, and websites join the world's leading publishing platform!

Mirabel Technologies is proud to have welcomed over 1000 magazines, newspapers, newsletters, websites, and events to our family of clients during the first quarter of 2026.

Among the magazines, newspapers and media companies that joined the Mirabel software family are Delray Beach Magazine, Baseball Almanac, Boca Raton Magazine, Lakewood Shopper, Salt Lake Magazine, Beverly Press, Canadian Manufacturing Online, Horse Illustrated, Utah Style & Design, North Providence Valley Breeze, Rock & Gem, Funeral Service Insider, Hobby Farms, Lakeshore Magazine, Living in Parish, Daily Sitka Sentinel, Model Aviation, Brangus Journal, The Community Paper, Manure Manager, Landscape Architecture, and more.

This continued momentum highlights how Mirabel’s integrated platform empowers publishers to simplify complex workflows, boost productivity, and uncover new opportunities for growth.

"It’s rewarding to see so many publishers choosing Mirabel as they look to simplify their operations,” said Mark McCormick, President of Mirabel Technologies. “Media organizations are under increasing pressure to do more with fewer resources, and having a single platform to manage sales, billing, production, and marketing is becoming essential. Our focus continues to be on helping teams reduce manual work, improve visibility, and operate more efficiently across their entire business."

Mirabel Technologies is the world’s leading publishing media software provider, servicing over 33,000+ magazines, newspapers, websites, and events in over 25 countries. Interested in learning more? Feel free to reach out to the sales team at 954-332-3204.