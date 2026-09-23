Public Notice: Data Center Report

Public notices in newspapers are a longstanding legal requirement that keeps citizens informed about government actions and helps them hold officials accountable. These notices are especially important for alerting communities to significant decisions, such as zoning changes or budget proposals.

Recently, public notice has played a crucial role in debates over data center siting, as in Virginia, where public opposition led to the withdrawal of a controversial project near a historic battlefield.

Whether viewed as economic opportunities or community threats, debates over data centers and other issues often begin with public notice, making it an essential first step in civic participation.

Download the PNRC's data center report here.