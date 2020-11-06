Pub Aux Live: Faster, Cheaper Newspaper Mail in Flats Tubs

Preparing Periodicals newspapers in white USPS tubs helps subscribers get their mail on time and saves costs for the Postal Service. Beginning in January, USPS will begin to recognize a discount for some newspaper mail in flats tubs instead of sacks.

Learn the benefits of Sacking the SACKS! And get in on the early days of the discount. Your questions will be answered!

Who should attend: Printers, Mail Preparers, Publishers

When: Thursday, Nov. 19 at 2 p.m. CT on Zoom

Presenters:

Linda Marie Malone, USPS Vice President, Capital Metro Area Operations (bio)

Lisa Adams, USPS Area Marketing Manager, Atlantic Area (bio)

Sami Rehman, USPS Manager of Pricing (bio)

Moderator: Tonda Rush, NNA General Counsel, Public Policy Director

Cost: FREE for NNA members, $30 for nonmembers. NNA members will have access to the recording for replay at their convenience.

Registration open: https://nna.formstack.com/forms/postal_flat_tubs