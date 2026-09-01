Range of motion in advertising

Physical therapists talk about range of motion, which is defined as “how far and in what direction a joint or muscle can be moved.” Anyone who exercises regularly or has done rehab for an injury knows that range of motion is a key to good health. The exerciser or patient is always working to increase range of motion. It’s not easy. The phrase “no pain, no gain” can refer to motion, as well as muscle strength.

Take golf, for example. Golfers with limited range of motion find it impossible — or at least difficult — to make a full swing. As a result, they have short back swings and seem to chop at the ball. While it’s a genuine limitation for drives or fairway shots, it’s not as limiting around the green because short chips and putts don’t require full swings.

When we consider this business of advertising, it’s easy to see that a different range of motion is required. What does it take to wind up and make a full swing? It starts with a little initiative.

It’s obviously important for someone (such as a salesperson) to focus primarily on sales tasks. However, it’s worthwhile to spend time understanding other areas, like production, circulation, ad design and client profiles. Doing that will create a greater range of motion. As a result, the salesperson will be in position to share a wealth of knowledge with clients.

Let’s say you’re dealing with an advertiser who asks why color ads cost more than black and white ads. Instead of giving a vague answer like “it’s more expensive to produce color,” you can provide details about four-color printing (without taking a lot of time, of course). That’s range of motion.

What if you’re questioned about the methodology behind your paper’s readership figures? Because you’ve studied the ways that readership research is conducted, you can give accurate information — and win the confidence of your advertiser along the way. That’s range of motion, too.

And what about the prospect who wonders if newspaper advertising will work for businesses like theirs? Since you’ve done some online research of their industry in advance, you're in position to present specific examples of success stories — and even some marketing pitfalls to avoid. Do you think that approach would be likely to win some current or future business for you and your paper? That’s a big “yes” — and it’s all due to your impressive range of motion.

Don’t take my word for it. Here’s what Brandon, an advertiser who has worked with a number of media representatives, says: “It’s natural for me to compare the different salespeople I see. The best ones have what I call the full circle of product knowledge. They know the ins and outs of the services they sell, they understand the products I sell, they know what will appeal to my customers, and they know the best times to promote certain products.”

Why take a half swing when you can take a full swing in your next client meeting? © Copyright 2026 by John Foust. All rights reserved.

John Foust has conducted training programs for thousands of newspaper advertising professionals. Many ad departments are using his training DVDs to save time and get quick results from in-house training. Email for information: john@johnfoust.com