SCS and SIGNiX announce strategic partnership, bringing notarization automation to SCS’s advertising solution

SCS is proud to announce a strategic partnership with SIGNiX, a leading innovator in digital signature and remote online notarization technology, marking a significant step forward in delivering secure, seamless, and modern document solutions.

SIGNiX’s fast, secure and fully digital affidavit notarization will now be available in SCS’s Community Advertising System, making it easy for publishing teams to process legal notices without printing, stamping, or scanning.

With this integration, newspapers can use their in-house notaries to batch notarize dozens or even hundreds of affidavits in a single session. The result is a faster, simpler, and more scalable workflow for handling proof of publication. Early adopters are already seeing improvements in turnaround time, labor savings, and consistency across teams.

KEY BENEFITS FOR NEWSPAPERS

Eliminate paper-based steps like printing, stamping, and scanning

Notarize Proof of Publication Affidavits in bulk

Complete digital audit trails for internal recordkeeping and legal validation

Dramatically reduced turnaround times and labor costs

Streamlined workflow from affidavit creation to notarization

“This partnership gives newspaper teams a faster and simpler way to handle affidavits,” said Jay Jumper, SIGNiX CEO. “Local publishers do important work, and they deserve tools that save time and fit naturally into the systems they already use.”

ABOUT SCS

SCS offers an extensive line of publishing-related applications, including Layout-8000™. More than 500 sites producing over 16,000 publications in 10 countries in 5 languages use SCS mission-critical software every day. SCS also resells award-winning digital asset management software from FotoWare based in Oslo, Norway. SCS is privately owned by Kurt Jackson. Learn more at www.newspapersystems.com.

ABOUT SIGNiX

SIGNiX provides secure, legally compliant digital notarization and e-signature tools trusted by regulated industries across the U.S. Learn more at www.signix.com.