Registration open: Thursday, Aug. 20, 2-2:30 p.m. CT

About the program: The annual Great Idea Exchange has long been one of the most popular sessions of every National Newspaper Association Annual Convention and Trade Show. The collective wisdom and experience of NNA members across the country, sharing their best revenue-generating (or cost-saving) ideas in a group setting has generated hundreds of thousands of dollars in newspaper profits over the years.

Now, NNA is working to bring those great ideas directly to its members all year long.

The NNA Board of Directors has authorized a pilot program and recruited longtime weekly newspaper Publisher Robert M. Williams Jr. of Blackshear, Georgia. Williams, now retired after a 50-year career in newspapers, is reaching out to our thousands of members to “mine” their ideas to be shared in a new member benefit called the Great Idea Exchange Live!. Williams has already begun contacting community newspaper leaders and newspaper association managers across the country to create a database of “great ideas.”

Great ideas from past conventions and as reported on in Publishers’ Auxiliary are available on NNA.org here: https://www.nna.org/great-ideas.

Our first webinar will be the Sheriff ’s Annual Report to the Community creates dollars and lots of goodwill on Thursday, August 20, 2-2:30 p.m. CT.

"When our county sheriff was elected eight years ago, he pledged to work to educate the community on the broad range of work performed by the Office of the Sheriff" Williams said. "He has done this by annually publishing his “Annual Report” that includes photos of every member of the Sheriff ’s office staff, 911, the jail, etc. plus vital statistics concerning the number of arrests made in the previous year, by category of offense, the dollar amount of bonds paid, etc. The glossy magazine is compiled from statistics gathered by the Sheriff and then composed, printed and distributed by the newspaper. It has been a tremendous hit among local residents and is credited by the Sheriff with helping enhance the image of the Sheriff ’s operation. He personally pays the entire cost, which has been approximately $2,000."

In addition to adding Great Ideas to the bank on the website, Williams will begin sharing the ideas to NNA members via monthly webinar and direct email.

“Don’t hide your best work,” Williams said. “Call me today so we can tell everyone in NNA how your idea can help them.” Check out this idea he helped create with Kim Ware of the Azle (Texas) News.

Williams can be reached Monday-Friday, from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Eastern time at (912) 281-5438 or by emailing robert@nna.org.

Click here to register: https://nna.formstack.com/forms/pubauxlive_sheriffs_report