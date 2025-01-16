Start Strong: 2025 ReveNEW Webinar January 16
Jan 16, 2025
Plan and optimize 2025 sales with the coordinated revenue tools, editorial features and design assets only a Metro subscription provides.
Thursday, January 16, 2025, 1 p.m. ET
- 52 sales ideas for every week of the year
- Marketing tools to help out sales reps
- Success stories from newspapers across North America
- Thematic revenue programs that integrate all of your subscription assets to maximize print and digital sales
- Custom creative and editorial content requests
- Brainstorming tools for your monthly planning meetings
- Digital and social media templates and support features
- New website features for smarter searches and resource optimization
Don’t miss this opportunity to inspire and energize sales, creative and editorial teams for success all year!
Click here to register.
Can't attend? Register anyway to receive a recording after the webinar!