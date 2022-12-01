Thank you
Dec 1, 2022
Thank you, friends, for donating to support our mission:
In Honor of Max Heath for use in the Max Heath Postal Institute™
- Reed Anfinson, Swift County Monitor-News, Benson, Minnesota
- Merle Baranczyk, Arkansas Valley Publishing, Salida, Colorado
- Thomas Barr, The Pioneer News, Louisville, Kentucky
- Hank Bond, The Greenup Beacon, Flatwoods, Kentucky
- David Bordewyk, South Dakota Newspaper Association, Brookings, South Dakota
- Brenda Brandt, Holyoke, Colorado
- Al Cross, Institute for Rural Journalism, University of Kentucky, Lexington, Kentucky
- Kate Decker, NNA, Dallas, Texas
- Eric Denty, The Press-Sentinel, Jesup, Georgia
- John Edgecombe, The Nebraska Signal, Geneva, Nebraska
- Dennis DeRossett, Nebraska Press Association, Lincoln, Nebraska
- Allison Evans, The Crittenden Press, Marion, Kentucky
- Jeff Farren, retired, Kendall County Record, Yorkville, Illinois
- Janice Hunt, Oakland (Illinois) Independent
- John & Susan Galer, The Journal-News, Hillsboro, Illinois
- Walt & Anne Gorin, Greensburg (Kentucky) Record-Herald
- Robert and Beth Green, Green Farm, Shelbyville, Kentucky
- Rick Hodges, The Recorder Herald, Salmon, Idaho
- William O. Jacobs, Brookhaven, Mississippi
- Mike Johns, Jefferson City (Missouri) News Tribune,
- Kriss Johnson, Kentucky Press Association, Lexington, Kentucky
- Amy Johnson, Springview (Nebraska) Herald, Springview
- Randy Keck, The Community News, Aledo, Texas
- Lynne Lance, NNA, Pensacola, Florida
- Gerri Peterson, Hooker County Tribune, Mullen, Nebraska
- David Raese, The Dominion Post, Morgantown, West Virginia
- Rappahannock Press Inc, Kilmarnock, Virginia
- Phillip Reid, Reid Newspapers, Weatherford, Oklahoma
- Rhoades Family, Enterprise Publishing, Blair, Nebraska
- Steven Rosenfeld, Bluefin Technology Partners LLC, Andover, Massachusetts
- Thomas W. Shoemaker, The Sullivan Review, Dushore, Pennsylvania
- Random Lake Sounder, Random Lake, Wisconsin
- Jana Stoner, Northern Kittitas Co. Tribune, Cle Elum, Washington
- Laura Streelman, Interlink, Berrien Springs, Michigan
- Trevor Vernon, Vernon Publishing Inc., Eldon, Missouri
- John & Faith Wylie, Oologah, Oklahoma
NNAF Donation
- Carol O'Leary, TP Printing, Medford, Wisconsin
- C Richard & Verna Louise Johnson Foundation, Boonville, Indiana
In Honor of Ken Rhoades
- Jerry Reppert, Reppert Publications, Anna, Illinois
- Robert & Cheryl Williams, Monroe County Reporter, Blackshear, Georgia
- Roy & Jeannine Eaton, Decatur, Texas
In Honor of Alan Cruikshank
- Roy & Jeannine Eaton, Decatur, Texas
In Honor of Mike Parta
- R. Jack Fishman, Lakeway Publishers Inc., Morristown, Tennessee
- Roy & Jeannine Eaton, Decatur, Texas