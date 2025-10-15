The Brunswick News chooses ProImage NewsWayX to automate and streamline workflow

BRUNSWICK, Georgia — Brunswick News Publishing Co., the long-standing publisher of The Brunswick News and a wide portfolio of community and specialty publications across Georgia and the Southeast, has adopted ProImage’s NewsWayX, a browser-based, cloud-native workflow solution, to streamline, automate and modernize its print production operation.

The transition marks a significant evolution for the organization, which has provided trusted news and local content since 1902. Today, with a weekly print volume that spans over half a dozen commercial titles—including The Darien News, Coastal Illustrated, Island Eye, Coastal Shopper, Barbecue News Magazine, Folly & West of Free Press, and Florida/Georgia Star—Brunswick News required a system that could scale efficiently while reducing operational complexity.

A STRATEGIC MOVE FROM ON-PREMISE TO CLOUD

Faced with the decision of whether to upgrade their Kodak Prinergy system or seek a next-generation alternative, Brunswick News evaluated multiple solutions before selecting NewsWayX. The choice was driven by several critical factors: operational simplicity, platform flexibility, subscription-based pricing, and the ability to eliminate costly on-premise server maintenance.

NewsWayX provided a seamless transition to the cloud, featuring an intuitive user interface and automation-first architecture that made it a strong fit for a lean production environment. By moving to the cloud, Brunswick News removed the need to support, maintain, and upgrade internal infrastructure, allowing its IT resources to focus on higher-value tasks.

SIMPLIFIED WORKFLOW. SMARTER AUTOMATION.

The implementation of NewsWayX has already led to a noticeable simplification in daily workflows. Finished pages are uploaded directly into the system, where operators can preview, proof, and approve them before they are automatically prepared for plate output. This hands-off approach to page pairing, imposition, and plate planning frees up time for the production team while ensuring consistency across jobs.

ProImage’s planning wizard plays a central role in managing the company’s wide range of publication formats. Once templates are established for each product, the wizard allows for quick adjustments and setup of new runs, whether for a 6-page weekly shopper or a multi-section broadsheet. This has made it easier for the team to accommodate both regular and ad hoc commercial print jobs with minimal setup time.

PRECISION TOOLS FOR PRINT CONSISTENCY

Brunswick News is also leveraging key built-in plug-ins that enhance print quality and registration. The fan-out correction tool automatically compensates for distortion introduced during web press runs, ensuring precise page alignment across press cylinders. Meanwhile, the creep correction module adjusts inner page positions in folded signatures, ensuring that all content remains properly aligned through final trim.

These automation tools will reduce the need for manual adjustments and the likelihood of rework, thereby improving print accuracy across their range of products. As a result, production staff can rely on NewsWayX to maintain the integrity of each layout, from first proof to final plate.

FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL IMPACT

The move to NewsWayX also offered a clear financial upside. Brunswick News estimates annual savings of 21% in software support costs alone, when compared to their previous system. The reduction in IT overhead from retiring local servers represents an additional long-term cost benefit. Just as importantly, the predictable, subscription-based pricing model gives the publisher financial flexibility and avoids future upgrade costs.

The improvements have extended beyond savings. With fewer hardware dependencies, easier onboarding, and a clean user interface, the staff quickly adapted to the new system. Operators previously trained on Kodak Prinergy found NewsWayX faster and more intuitive, reducing the need for extensive retraining.

A POSITIVE TRANSITION WITH THE PROIMAGE TEAM

Throughout the implementation, Brunswick News received direct support from the ProImage team, whose industry knowledge and responsiveness helped facilitate a smooth transition. The combination of advanced automation, personalized onboarding, and continued technical support made the process straightforward and efficient.

ABOUT THE BRUNSWICK NEWS

Founded in 1902, The Brunswick News has served southeast Georgia for more than a century, delivering trusted coverage of local news, government, and community life. Its publisher, Brunswick News Publishing Co., also produces several weekly and monthly titles across the region. For more information, visit: www.thebrunswicknews.com

ABOUT PROIMAGE

New ProImage, an ECO3 Company is a leading developer of browser-based automated workflow, ink optimization, press registration, color image processing, and production tracking solutions for the commercial and newspaper printing and publishing industries. Using a standard Internet browser, ProImage's advanced workflow technologies offer the printing industry flexible and feature-rich end-to-end automated workflow management.