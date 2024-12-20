The facts and opinions of sports — media literacy takes the field!

Facts and opinions — what’s the difference? The professional news media makes the separation clear. Help your young readers learn the difference through sports. Here’s a media literacy Kid Scoop page‚ take a look!

Media Literacy is a subject that schools now include in the curriculum. You’ll find sponsors eager to fund Kid Scoop pages devoted to helping young learners become more discerning consumers, debaters, and eventual voters. Contact sports retailers, foundations, and education-minded corporations—these often have a non-profit unit devoted to funding education projects.

Here are the skills this page attacks:

Identify facts and opinions in sports

Evaluate quotes to differentiate feelings from facts

Use a newspaper photo to develop facts and opinions of your own

Gauge your emotional reaction

Evaluate headlines or main ideas for persuasion

Look closely at sources of internet information

Search the news for facts and opinions, plus graph the findings

