The Spring Makeover Event

Save up to 41% OFF select major appliances, plus receive FREE DELIVERY on orders over $299.

Save an additional 15%† with code SPRING15.

Offer valid 5/14/26 - 6/3/26 on GE Appliances Store purchases only. Excludes small and countertop appliances. See Store for details.

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Big Savings on Small Appliances!

Save up to 36% on small appliances, plus FREE SHIPPING.

Offer valid 5/20/26 – 5/30/26

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Take Advantage of Flexible Financing.*

Don’t Miss Out: Sign Up for SMS Updates Today!

Be the first to know! Text GEAS to 833-344-0228 to join.

Offer valid 5/14/26 - 6/3/26. See Store for details. Prices for our products are the same in all U.S. states. Pricing presentation may vary by location.

*Payment options through Affirm are subject to eligibility, may not be available in all states, and are provided by these lending partners: affirm.com/lenders.

†Limit of one coupon code per order. Cannot be combined with other offers or rebates. Monogram and Clearance items excluded. Offer subject to change without notice and limited-time availability. While supplies last.