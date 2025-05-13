The Sun Powers New Jobs for Energy Efficiency

The Kid Scoop Careers Series

How do the solar panels up there on your roof collect energy? What careers are growing in the field of solar energy? This Kid Scoop careers page introduces young readers to the sun as a limitless resource. It’s the perfect page for solar businesses and contractors to sponsor. Take a look!

Careers in the Solar Energy Industry are on the rise, including inventor, tester, installer to name a few. Using the sun effectively and efficiently helps save money for homes, schools, and businesses. After all, our solar system’s own big sun offers limitless energy to capture!

As young readers learn about solar power, this Kid Scoop page also teaches vocabulary, spelling, descriptive writing, and even an opportunity to practice being a reporter. Take a look at the Reporter’s Corner. (Note: teachers can download a free copy of the Kid Scoop Easy to Teach “Reporter’s Corner” at kidscoop.com/teacher-guide/) The “Learning Links” on the page help teachers with the required skills in your state curriculum.

Science facts are also part of the Kid Scoop career pages. For example: do you know the diameter of our sun?

Kid Scoop pages about specific careers appear periodically throughout the year, and careers are linked to the topics of many Kid Scoop pages as well. Sponsors interested in helping children learn about the world of work are everywhere in your community: retailers, contractors (solar!), non-profit units of large corporations, educational institutions, and service organizations.

For assistance in developing new revenue for the Kid Scoop youth feature, contact Dan “Sunshine” Dalton at 909-793-9890 or patiodan@kidscoop.com.