Thriving in Digital Sales and Leadership Careers in Publishing
Sep 15, 2022
As the media business reinvents itself for an overwhelmingly digital future, there couldn’t be a more exciting time to join the industry.
From a sales and leadership perspective, careers in publishing are increasingly emphasizing strong relationships with advertisers, educating and helping them craft their marketing strategy, and creating new digital revenue streams. This is as opposed to pre-internet days of purely selling ad inventory.
In this webinar, we’ll explore what it will take for sales and leadership talent to thrive and how publishers can attract the right skill sets for a prosperous digital future.
You’ll learn about:
- What makes media sales an attractive and lucrative career
- The skills and training required to succeed
- Career progression and growth opportunities in the industry
- How leaders can build diverse teams and retain star performers
Panelists:
- Stephanie Slagle, VP and Chief Innovation Officer, Graham Media Group
- Tess Coverman, Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Community Impact
- Siobhan “Sam” Bennett, Chief Revenue Officer New York Amsterdam News, President/CEO AmNews Educational Foundation
- Vishal Teckchandani, Content Editor & Host, Vendasta
Who's it for?
- Publishers, CEOs, Presidents
- Sales and revenue leaders in news publishing, broadcast and digital
Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, at 12:30 p.m. ET/11:30 a.m. CT/10:30 a.m. MT/9:30 a.m. PT (U.S. and Canada)
Register here: https://vendasta.zoom.us/webinar/register/5516595692370/WN_Xx8rJwisRoSSO0fQmXBGsg