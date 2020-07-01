Through the viewfinder — third quarter 2020

The lighting in each winning photograph of the Third Quarter 2020 Pub Aux Photo contest caught judges attention and then kept it. NNA members have been busy about their towns capturing people as they adapt to life in the pandemic.

Lloyd Mullen of the Port Townsend (Washington) and Jefferson County Leader, won the News category for his capture of the devastation small business owners everywhere are feeling.

Dylan Kelley of The Herald of Randolph (Vermont) topped the Feature category for his breathtaking and — in his own words “chilly” — elapsed capture of Orion.

Pete Luna of the Uvalde (Texas) Leader-News caught first place for his Sports photo under the Friday night lights.

The first-place winners in each category receive personalized coffee mugs featuring a winning photo or a print of their photo.

For past contest results, visit www.nna.org/photo-contest.