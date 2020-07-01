Through the viewfinder — third quarter 2020

Mike Howell, owner of Howell’s Sandwich Co., tears up as he closes his shop to the public on March 20. Restaurants and shops like Howell’s have had to shut their doors and lay off employees to stop the spread of the coronavirus. Doing their part to help prevent the public health crisis comes with a price for local business owners who don’t know how they will survive financially. (Lloyd Mullen | Port Townsend (Washington) and Jefferson County Leader)
The constellation Orion, along with millions of other stars, wheel overhead in a transit that took three hours, 300 exposures, and one very chilly photographer, to capture in Randolph Center during Sunday night’s new moon. (Published Feb. 27, 2020). (Dylan Kelley | The Herald of Randolph (Vermont))
D’Andre Carroll catches the first of his three touchdowns for the Uvalde Coyotes against the Alamo Heights Mules. The Uvalde High School senior’s catch took place with 7:39 left in the third quarter. The Coyotes defeated the Mules 24-21 in overtime Friday night at the Uvalde Honey Bowl. (Pete Luna | Uvalde (Texas) Leader-News)

The lighting in each winning photograph of the Third Quarter 2020 Pub Aux Photo contest caught judges attention and then kept it. NNA members have been busy about their towns capturing people as they adapt to life in the pandemic.

Lloyd Mullen of the Port Townsend (Washington) and Jefferson County Leader, won the News category for his capture of the devastation small business owners everywhere are feeling.

Dylan Kelley of The Herald of Randolph (Vermont) topped the Feature category for his breathtaking and — in his own words “chilly” — elapsed capture of Orion.

Pete Luna of the Uvalde (Texas) Leader-News caught first place for his Sports photo under the Friday night lights.

The first-place winners in each category receive personalized coffee mugs featuring a winning photo or a print of their photo.

For past contest results, visit www.nna.org/photo-contest.